‘Pushed Against Wall By Centre’: Amit Mitra on GST Compensation

Mitra further said that the states have no capacity to borrow.

“Who has the ability to borrow? Number one, the centre. Number two, does it have a mechanism to borrow from the RBI? Yes. Can the states go to the Reserve Bank and borrow? The answer is no. They have to go to the market, they have to do competitive bidding – 31 entities – and they have to borrow. That’s number two. Number three, what about the rate of borrowing? The central government can borrow at almost 2 percent less,” he added.

“You could make a special issue of state bonds where the Centre gives an undertaking or a letter of comfort that the interest and principle will be serviced from the compensation cess account held by the Government of India", he further added.

He, however, said that the Centre had made no mention of such letters of comfort to the states.

He also remarked on the government's conduct in the last two meetings of the GST council.

In the meeting on 5 October, after six hours of discussion, during which the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listened patiently, the Revenue Secretary suddenly declared the meeting over.

“The meeting is closed. The DEA has agreed to facilitate the states in borrowing and the meeting is closed.,” Mitra quoted the secretary as saying.



"It has never happened in the GST Council that an official would simply say the meeting is closed when there is a division in the house of almost equal proportion which either has to be re-discussed and a consensus arrived at or you have division, which is called voting", said Mitra.

The voting is now expected to happen in the next meeting on 12 October.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)