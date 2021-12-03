Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Joins Congress Ahead of Assembly Elections
According to sources, he is likely to contest from Sardulgarh or Mansa in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Punjabi singing sensation Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party on Friday, 3 December, months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
In the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sidhu Moose Wala said that the intention was to "serve the Punjabis."
According to sources, he is likely to get a party ticket to contest from Sardulgarh or Mansa.
Sidhu Moose Wala began his career with writing the lyrics of the song "License" sung by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon".
The development comes amid prolonged turmoil in the Congress party, with Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as the state party chief and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.
While Singh resigned from the Congress following the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister and is likely to contest the elections in coalition with the BJP, reports of a rift between Channi and Navjot Sidhu have been making headlines for the past several weeks.
