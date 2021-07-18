In Punjab Congress Saga, Fresh Attempts to Block Sidhu's Elevation

In what may spell fresh trouble for the Congress' Punjab unit, a group of 10 party MLAs have written to the Lutyens high command, urging the Grand Old Party "not to let down CM Captain Amarinder Singh, due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well entrenched in Punjab," reported news agency ANI.

The letter came amid reports of a meeting among Punjab Congress MPs to be held later on Sunday, purportedly to block the elevation of the disgruntled cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party President, reported NDTV.