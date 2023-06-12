Prestige Pune: 4 Key Aspects in Congress vs NCP Battle Over Awaited LS Bypolls

"Let's see what is right for all. The Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), all three will find a way out of this together. There is no reason to worry. Demands and claims are made by all parties. But in the end, it remains to be seen who can effectively fight and win," said NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune on 28 May when quizzed about the party's ongoing tug of war with the Congress for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

As the friction between the three allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) keeps getting rougher with the ongoing inter-party and intra-party discussions over seat sharing, the Pune Lok Sabha constituency is awaiting bypolls following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat.

Sharad Pawar's statement came a day after sparks flew within the MVA over after his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar staked claim on Pune saying that the NCP should contest the seat since it is the strongest party in the region and enjoys electoral dominance. Two weeks since, the deadlock over the seat continues.