Puducherry | NDA Projected to Get Majority With 21 Seats: CVoter
Polling was held across 30 seats in Puducherry in a single phase on 6 April.
The NDA, comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP and AIADMK is projected to form the government with 21 out of 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry, according to the C-Voter exit poll data released on Thursday, 29 April.
The UPA, including the Congress and DMK, is projected to get only eight seats, while one seat is expected to be won by 'Others'.
As far the vote share is concerned, the NDA is expected to garner 47.1 percent of the votes, the UPA 34.2 percent and Others 18.7 percent.
Political Equations in Puducherry
With the last phase of polling in West Bengal concluding on Thursday, various agencies and news organisations are releasing the exit poll data for the four states and one Union territory that have voted over the passed few weeks, including Puducherry.
Polling was held across 30 seats in Puducherry in a single phase on 6 April, along with Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Two major alliances are looking to form the government in the Union territory – the NDA and the Congress and DMK-led alliance.
The NDA is led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC), which contested from 16 seats, followed by the BJP, which contested from nine seats, and the AIADMK, which did so from five. Meanwhile, in the other camp, the Congress contested 14 seats, followed by DMK (13), while one seat each was reserved for CPI and Thol Thirumavalavan's VCK.
Weeks before the elections were held in Puducherry, the Congress-led government had collapsed, after having failed to prove its majority in the Assembly, and President's rule was imposed in the Union territory.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.