‘Fake News’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams IANS Report On Lutyens Bungalow
PM Modi’s move once again validated his large heartedness, the IANS report claimed.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday, 14 July, said that she will vacate the government accommodation at New Delhi's 35 Lodhi Estate by 1 August, as per her eviction notice.
This comes in response to an IANS report, which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to her request to continue residing in 34 Lodhi Estate.
"In a remarkably statesman like move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some time. Just when people thought there is witch hunt against the erstwhile first family of Indian politics, the PM’s move once again validated his large heartedness," IANS reported.
Quoting sources, the IANS report said that Modi told Gandhi that her request will "most certainly be accepted".
Sharing the report on Twitter, Gandhi called it out as "fake news" and said that she has made no such request.
Gandhi’s long-drawn plan to camp in Lucknow has been hastened by the Centre’s order asking her to vacate the government accommodation in Lutyens Delhi, say reports.
According to reports, Vadra had put her plans of shifting to the Uttar Pradesh capital on hold primarily due to the coronavirus lockdown and her daughter's pending board exams.
