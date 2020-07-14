‘Fake News’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams IANS Report On Lutyens Bungalow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday, 14 July, said that she will vacate the government accommodation at New Delhi's 35 Lodhi Estate by 1 August, as per her eviction notice.

This comes in response to an IANS report, which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to her request to continue residing in 34 Lodhi Estate.

"In a remarkably statesman like move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some time. Just when people thought there is witch hunt against the erstwhile first family of Indian politics, the PM’s move once again validated his large heartedness," IANS reported.