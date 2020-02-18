Prashant Kishor Attacks Nitish Kumar, Reveals Next Political Plan

Ahead of Bihar elections, political strategist and expelled JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday, 18 February, said he wants to engage with the youth in the state and identify future political leaders among them.

After a stinging attack on the JD(U) government in the state, Kishor revealed his next political plan and said he will launch ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ where he will travel to different panchayats in Bihar and identify young political leaders who will ensure “good governance” in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said he has had multiple differences with Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar but he “respects him a lot.” He said, “It is debatable whether Nitish Kumar is a good leader but it is for certain that he couldn’t make good MLAs in the last 5 years.”

Bihar Assembly elections is slated to be held later this year.