‘Hence We Need CAA,’ Says BJP as Netas Slam Attack on Pak Gurdwara
Following reports of a mob attack on Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on Friday, 3 January, political leaders across party lines condemned the incident, with the BJP saying that the attack makes it clear that Sikhs face persecution in Pakistan and stressed the need of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The mob attack took place at the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born in Pakistan. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.
‘Do CAA Protesters Need More Proof?’ Union Minister Hardeep Puri
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to know whether those protesting across the country against CAA needed more evidence of oppression of minorities in the neighbouring country.
Taking to Twitter, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said the violent mob that besieged the Gurdwara on Friday had threatened to change the name of the holy place to “Ghulam-e-Mustafa”.
‘Exposes True Face of Pakistan’: SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the incident exposes the "true face" of Pakistan where “persecution of minorities is a reality”.
The Bathinda MP also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to ensure safety of the Sikh community in Pakistan.
The Union minister also sought to corner Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Congress over their stand against CAA.
‘Bigotry Knows No Borders’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.
‘Where Has Sidhu Paaji Fled?’: BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi
BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi questioned the Congress’ “silence” on the attack and asked why was former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu quiet about it.
“Till now I haven't heard anything from Congress on the issue. I don't know where Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) paaji has fled? If even after all this he wants to hug ISI chief,then Congress should look into it,” she asked.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh lashed out at Pakistan for the mob attack and sought strict action against those who perpetrated this attack.
“I will write to the External Affairs minister to take up this issue with Pakistan for action against those who carried out this attack,” said Chugh.
He also criticised the Punjab chief minister, alleging that he was “playing politics” by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
‘Cowardly and Shameful’: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal termed Friday's attack as shameful and asked the Imran Khan government to take tough steps and punish the culprits.
“The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident. Nankana Sahib is the centre of faith of crores of Sikhs. Atrocities on Sikhs living there cannot be tolerated,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
SGPC to Send 4-Member Delegation to Nankana Sahib
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation following a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.
Strongly condemning the mob attack on the historic Sikh shrine, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday appealed to the Pakistan government to take strict action against culprits.
“We will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation there,” he said, adding that the delegation would also meet Sikh families in Nankana Sahib.
“The delegation will also meet Pakistan's Punjab Governor and Chief Minister,” he further said.
He said the delegation will comprise Rajinder Singh Mehta, Roop Singh, Surjit Singh and Rajinder Singh.
(With inputs from PTI)