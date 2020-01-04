‘Hence We Need CAA,’ Says BJP as Netas Slam Attack on Pak Gurdwara

BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi questioned the Congress’ “silence” on the attack and asked why was former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu quiet about it.

“Till now I haven't heard anything from Congress on the issue. I don't know where Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) paaji has fled? If even after all this he wants to hug ISI chief,then Congress should look into it,” she asked.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh lashed out at Pakistan for the mob attack and sought strict action against those who perpetrated this attack.

“I will write to the External Affairs minister to take up this issue with Pakistan for action against those who carried out this attack,” said Chugh.

He also criticised the Punjab chief minister, alleging that he was “playing politics” by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.