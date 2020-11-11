BJP Celebrates Bihar Win at Delhi HQ, Modi to Address Workers Soon

PM Modi will be shortly addressing BJP workers after the NDA’s win in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 11 November, will be addressing BJP workers after the NDA’s win in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections shortly.

BJP workers took part in the celebrations at BJP headquarters in Delhi, an event at which party President JP Nadda was also present.

