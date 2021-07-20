'Pegasus Used to Topple Karnataka Govt'; Congress Demands SC-led Judicial Probe

In a media conference held by the All India Congress Committee, senior leaders of Indian National Congress including Karnataka leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Narendra Modi government of toppling in 2019 the democratically elected government of Karnataka using Pegasus, the Israeli spyware.

Speaking at the meet, Siddaramaiah who was former Chief Minister of Karnataka said, "Pegasus was used to tap the phones of Venkatesh, who has been my PA for the past 27 years. It was used to tap the phone of Satheesh, PA of HD Kumaraswamy and the phone of Manjunath, the watchman of Deve Gowda (former CM)".