‘Owaisi, KCR Eat Biryani Together’: MoS GK Reddy After GHMC Polls
“Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat ‘biryani’ together,” MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s successful performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, in which the BJP won 48 seats and emerged as the second-largest party, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, 5 December, said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and CM KCR ‘eat biryani together and they fought the elections together too.’
“Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat ‘biryani’ together. KCR has planned this sitting at home.”ANI quoted MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy as saying
Asserting that AIMIM-TRS coalition for running GHMC polls.
“Hyderabad is a mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming government in 2023,” Reddy said.
Meanwhile, Owaisi praised TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and said, as per ANI: “GHMC is a part of Telangana but mainland Telangana has a regional aspiration with a different political demography. KCR reflects all of these. TRS is a formidable force in mainland Telangana. KCR should think about the result. He is an able politician.”
Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) emerged as the single largest party as it won 56 wards, while AIMIM stood third with 44 wards.
According to Hindustan Times, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that TRS chief KCR has planned a meeting at his home to figure out the way ahead with the AIMIM.
AIMIM contested against the TRS in the polls.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)
