‘Owaisi, KCR Eat Biryani Together’: MoS GK Reddy After GHMC Polls

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) emerged as the single largest party as it won 56 wards, while AIMIM stood third with 44 wards.

According to Hindustan Times, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that TRS chief KCR has planned a meeting at his home to figure out the way ahead with the AIMIM.

AIMIM contested against the TRS in the polls.