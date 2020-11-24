‘Owaisi Is Jinnah’s New Avatar’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday, 23 November, launched a scathing attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and accused him of “playing divisive and communal politics.”

Surya was campaigning for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.