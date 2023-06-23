Opposition Meeting LIVE Updates | 'Agenda to End BJP Rule': Stage Set in Patna

Opposition Meeting in Patna Today Live Updates: Top leaders of Opposition parties including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and others are set to attend the grand meeting in Patna led by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
With the goal to chalk out a strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, most parties expect to reach a common ground despite differences at the regional level.
Who all are expected to attend the meeting?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are expected to attend the meeting.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits Patna Sahib Gurudawara, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja being welcomed by supporters on his arrival at Jai Prakash Naryan Airport to attend the opposition parties meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee looks on during a meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023. RJD leaders Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav are also seen.
(Photo: PTI)
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks blessing of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav during a meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by party laeder Abhishek Banerjee meets RJD President Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Key developments that took place ahead of the meeting:
Ahead of the meet, Nitish Kumar on Thursday met AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Raghav Chadha in the backdrop of the party's agenda on getting the Opposition's support to quash the Delhi ordinance by the Centre.
Kharge on Friday said that the Congress will decided on the issue of supporting AAP on the matter of Delhi ordinance ahead of the next Parliament session.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that issues plaguing the country, including Manipur violence, will be discussed in the meeting.
"If democracy has to survive after 2024, all political leaders of Opposition parties will have to show a big heart for national interest," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will skip the meet citing a prior commitment.
Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Patna
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav reached Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.
'Many Contenders for PM Post': Nityanand Rai
Taking a jibe at the Opposition meeting in Patna, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told ANI: "There are many contenders claiming the PM post. It will not make any difference whether the Opposition fights together or not. In 2024, people will make Modi the Prime Minister again."
'Who is the Groom of this Baraat?': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe at the Opposition meeting in Patna to say that all attendees are contenders for the PM post and the only agenda is to oppose PM Modi.
"I have heard that Nitish Kumar has called for a 'baraat' (procession) to discuss the 2024 elections. But who is the groom? Don't baraats have a groom? All of them are contenders for the PM post. Some have revealed their ambitions, some haven't. People like Nistish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal have their own agendas. Then there's Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee. Everybody knows Rahul Gandhi is eyeing for the post," he told news agency ANI.
"There are only two agendas — oppose PM Modi and safeguard their posts," he added.