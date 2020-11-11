Public is Our Master: Nitish Thanks Voters, Modi as NDA Wins Bihar

The NDA that Nitish Kumar leads, however, has won a wafer thin majority in Bihar, getting 125 seats, just three over the halfway mark of 122.



Kumar's own party, the Janata Dal (United), has fallen to 43 seats, and has been reduced to number three position in the state for the first time.

Regardless of how Nitish’s own party fared in the state, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister of the state.