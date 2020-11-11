Public is Our Master: Nitish Thanks Voters, Modi as NDA Wins Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter on Wednesday, 11 November to thank the public and PM Modi after NDA was declared winner of the Bihar elections in the wee hours of Wednesday.
“The public is our master. I am grateful to the public for giving us the NDA a majority. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for his support.”   
Nitish Kumar
Public is Our Master: Nitish Thanks Voters, Modi as NDA Wins Bihar

The JD(U)-led NDA on Tuesday, 10 November, returned to power after winning more than 122 seats, securing a fourth term for Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state.

Background

The NDA that Nitish Kumar leads, however, has won a wafer thin majority in Bihar, getting 125 seats, just three over the halfway mark of 122.

Kumar's own party, the Janata Dal (United), has fallen to 43 seats, and has been reduced to number three position in the state for the first time.

Regardless of how Nitish’s own party fared in the state, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister of the state.

“Nitish ji will remain chief minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this.”   
Sushil Modi   

Meanwhile, a source told NDTV that “the balance of power is likely to be different.”

