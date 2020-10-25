Nitish Kumar Will Be Put Behind Bars If LJP Comes to Power: Paswan

Taking to Twitter, Paswan requested people to vote for LJP candidates.

“I request you all to vote for LJP and implement ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. Everywhere else vote for BJP candidates” Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

Paswan also asserted that the next state government will be a ‘Nitish free’ one.

Chirag Paswan has repeatedly stressed his loyalty to PM Modi and expressed a desire to form a government with the BJP in Bihar. He has even gone to the extent of saying that his party would ensure BJP’s first chief minister in Bihar.