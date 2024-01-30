Is Nitish Kumar's Exit An 'Opportunity' for Tejashwi Yadav?

Janata Dal (United) has once again separated from the mahagathbandhan in BIhar, leading to the formation of an NDA government in the state. With this, Rashtriya Janata Dal is once again in the Opposition. However, now that JDU-RJD have separated once again, how will this impact Tejashwi Yadav?
In this article, we will go through some of the points on the basis of which Tejashwi can benefit from the split.
Did Tejashwi Yadav Fulfil His Promises?
The mahagathbandhan government – led by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav – lasted for about 18 months in Bihar. During this time, Tejashwi fulfilled some of the promises on which he had contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, and he can take advantage of the same in future.
Here are some of the promises:
Employment
Tejashwi had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, and he was somewhat successful in doing that during his tenure. According to media reports, the Nitish-Tejashwi government has made a record of providing the maximum number of government jobs in any state across the country during its tenure.
According to a report by India Today, Bihar has become the first state in the country to give appointment letters to approximately 2.2 lakh newly appointed teachers from November 2023 to January 2024.
On 2 November 2023, the state government had given appointment letters to 1,12,000 teachers in the entire Bihar in one day. Moreover, on 13 January 2024, 96,823 Bihar Public Service Commission recommended teachers were given appointment letters in one day.
The Opposition has always been attacking the BJP on the issue of unemployment. Keeping this in mind, Tejashwi can take benefit from the employment given during his tenure during the elections.
Caste-Based Census
In Bihar, JDU and RJD were always vocal about caste based census. This was Nitish's demand even when he was with the BJP but it couldn't happen then. However, after teaming up with Tejashwi, not only did caste based census take place but also the economic survey was done successfully.
Moreover, on the basis of the same data, the JD(U)-RJD government made an announcement to give Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh families of the state.
Tejashwi is likely to benefit from the fact that, despite having his own government at the Center and the State, what Nitish could not do with the BJP, was easily accomplished by coming together with RJD. Because both these demands were made by Tejashwi to the then Bihar government while being in the Opposition.
Increase in Reservation
On the basis of caste survey, Nitish and Tejashwi government increased the reservation limit from 50 percent to 75 percent in the state. Apart from this, the "Medal Lao, Naukri Paao" scheme was also started during their tenure.
At the same time, people from outside Bihar also got government jobs during their tenure, which is not the case in other states. Many BJP ruled states have reservation for locals in jobs. With this, Tejashwi has set a model which he can milk in future.
However, after separating from RJD, Nitish said that there was an attempt to take credit for the work done. In such a situation, JDU will also try to capitalise on the promises fulfilled, but before that could be done, RJD staked claim on it.
In another post, RJD put out a list of works which happened during the mahagathbandhan government and claimed that all this was possible because of Tejashwi.
Tejashwi's Image
Apart from these promises, Tejashwi's image is the also very important. He has always remained active after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. During his tenure, he used to carry out. sudden inspections of the hospitals. Apart from that, he also used to address public issues and try to solve them.
Moreover, while being in an alliance with JDU, he never made statements against Nitish Kumar nor tried to insult him.
Even after the split, Tejashwi said that he has always had respect for Nitish and he (Nitish) is a respectable man. With this, he will also be successful in giving the message that JDU has broken the alliance, not RJD.
Even when Nitish broke the alliance with RJD in 2017 after listening to his 'conscience', even then Tejashwi's image got strengthened. RJD will hope that with Nitish's separation, Tejashwi can once again present himself as a dynamic leader who can connect with the youth.
Speaking to The Quint, senior journalist Lalit Rai said, "Tejashwi Yadav has his report card now. First time for 20 months and second time for 18 months, whatever work Tejashwi has done, he can go among the public with it. Apart from providing employment, he has also done many things for the infrastructure and tourism in Bihar, which will be beneficial for his future political career."
RJD – An 'A to Z' Party
The most important thing about Tejashwi's leadership has been that he tried to go beyond RJD's ready-made Muslim-Yadav base, and tried to make RJD an 'A to Z' party.
"Instead of following the footsteps of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi took a different line in politics. While being in the Opposition, he said that RJD is a party of all religions, there is nothing like Muslim-Yadav in it."Lalit Rai, Senior Journalist
Rai further said, "Just like the BJP has given the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', RJD also talks about being an A to Z party. Just as BJP claims that there is no discrimination towards any caste in its schemes, similarly, Tejashwi can also break RJD's image through his report card."
However, how much this split is going to benefit Tejashwi will only be clear in the coming elections.
