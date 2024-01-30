Is Nitish Kumar's Exit An 'Opportunity' for Tejashwi Yadav?

Apart from these promises, Tejashwi's image is the also very important. He has always remained active after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. During his tenure, he used to carry out. sudden inspections of the hospitals. Apart from that, he also used to address public issues and try to solve them.

Moreover, while being in an alliance with JDU, he never made statements against Nitish Kumar nor tried to insult him.

Even after the split, Tejashwi said that he has always had respect for Nitish and he (Nitish) is a respectable man. With this, he will also be successful in giving the message that JDU has broken the alliance, not RJD.

Even when Nitish broke the alliance with RJD in 2017 after listening to his 'conscience', even then Tejashwi's image got strengthened. RJD will hope that with Nitish's separation, Tejashwi can once again present himself as a dynamic leader who can connect with the youth.