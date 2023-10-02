Najeeb Jung Interview: Little On Ground Effect of RSS' Talks With Muslims But...

Like history, there is also a lot of communal agenda propagating into films that we see. We have seen what happens with films like 'The Kerala Story'. There were organisations, right-wing Hindu organisations who were running campaigns so that more and more Hindu girls should watch a film like 'The Kerala Story', a film whose facts have severely been contested including inside the Supreme Court of India. We also see the film makers given to that fear. Do you think there is an attempt to get into this space of art and history in order to further a particular agenda?

Let me answer this in a different way. India is an amalgam of various communities and religions. I believe each community, each religion is like a river that flows into this vast ocean that is Mother India. If you try to remove any from this collage, you are hitting Mother India. And that I think is very tragic.

On the film side, we have seen that history of Indian films has always been extremely secular. We have had pictures which were great hits by Muslim socialists like 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', 'Mere Mehboob' and a film like Mughal-E-Azam where the language was so difficult. But despite being difficult Urdu, it became the most successful movie of the period.

These last few years, it is to my mind, very tragic when film actors, when directors would produce and direct films which are meant to convey a particular agenda. That is not really the business of cinema. If you want to entertain, fair enough.

But if you want to entertain at the cost of society, at the cost of harmony, then we will harm India.

Let me quote to you a couplet. That couplet, by the way, is on a Vaishnav Temple in Kashmir put by Jahangir.

The couplet says: "heresy to the heretic religion to the Orthodox, but the dust of the rose petal belongs to the heart of the perfume seller." That is the juice and the essence of Indian ethos.

So, if you think that you can distort it in 15-20 years by being jingoistic or being muscular-nationalistic, then you are not going to achieve it. It's not going to last.