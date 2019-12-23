Mumbai Man Beaten Up, Head Tonsured for Comment on Uddhav
A man from Wadala in Mumbai was thrashed allegedly by Shiv Sena supporters after he posted a derogatory comment about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray centring on the 15 December police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students, police said on Monday.
According to the official, Tiwari had deleted the post after he got threats from some people, but on Sunday, a group led by Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and one Prakash Hasbe beat him up and shaved his head outside his Shanti Nagar residence.
The Wadala TT police issued notice under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to both sides, the official said.
The CrPC's section 149 is a legal tool given to police to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.
"I want police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views," Tiwari said.
A police official said Tiwari and the Sainiks accused of beating him up had reached a compromise, but added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint.
Tiwari's statement was being recorded, he added.
On 17 December, Thackeray had said, "The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."
