Mumbai Man Beaten Up, Head Tonsured for Comment on Uddhav

"I want police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views," Tiwari said.

A police official said Tiwari and the Sainiks accused of beating him up had reached a compromise, but added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint.

Tiwari's statement was being recorded, he added.

On 17 December, Thackeray had said, "The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."