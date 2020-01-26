PM Modi Still Popular, Kejriwal Leads Among CMs: CVoter Survey

PM Modi is still a popular prime minister in his second term, according to the IANS-CVoter ‘State of the Nation’ survey which shows that 62.3 percent of the respondents said that they are ‘very much satisfied’ with PM Modi.

The survey further shows that non-BJP CMs were rated better than their BJP counterparts, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal scoring high. The IANS-CVoter survey was conducted over the last 12 weeks among 30,240 respondents and across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in all states.

Here’s a look at the major takeaways from the ‘State of the Nation’ survey.