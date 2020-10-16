Modi is Ram to My Hanuman, Tear Open My Chest & See: Chirag Paswan

According to NDTV, he also said that Nitish Kumar needed the PM’s photos as he was “insecure”.

Further, according to NDTV, Paswan, amid backlash for his criticism of BJP leaders, claimed that he felt “hurt” by BJP leaders’ comments, but he wasn’t going to waver from his goal of establishing a government with the BJP in Bihar.

NDTV also reported that Paswan alleged that following the demise of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitish Kumar had snubbed him.



"I touched his feet and he ignored me. Everyone saw that,” said Chirag Paswan talking about when Nitish Kumar had visited the airport to pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan after his body was flown from Delhi to Patna.

"I am shocked that because of our personal feelings, we even forget basic shishtachar (courtesy),” Chirag Paswan further said, claiming that the CM had not even said a word to his mother since his father’s demise.

According to NDTV, BJP has decided to side with Nitish in Bihar, even as Paswan’s party remains an ally at the Centre.