'Modi's G.O.A.T,' 'NAMO OP': BJP Intensifies Outreach to Gen Z Voters Amid Polls

"He be hustling 24x7 for 2047, yo! Vote for Modi, vote for the G.O.A.T" — these lines are part of the lyrics of a music video posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s official handle on X last week.

G.O.A.T = 'Greatest Of All Time.'

Arguably, this latest video is in line with the government's recent efforts to intensify their outreach and messaging to woo young voters.

In this particular video, the lyrics are as follows:

"Vote, vote, vote..Vote for the GOAT, Modi ko jaayega apna first vote!"

Now, for the Boomers and Millennials, if you're not aware, let me break this down for you.