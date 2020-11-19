Bihar Education Min Mewalal Choudhary Quits Days After Taking Oath

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, who took oath as a Cabinet minister just days ago in the newly formed Bihar government, has resigned from his post on Thursday, 19 November.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of the education department, following Choudhary’s resignation, ANI reported.

The JD(U) leader’s resignation comes amid corruption allegations against him. Soon after he was sworn in on Monday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in an attack on Choudhary, flagged corruption allegations against him dating back to 2017. The party had congratulated the Nitish Kumar-led government for making ‘people like Choudhary’ ministers in the Cabinet.

Choudhary had been suspended from JD(U) in February 2017 over allegations of massive irregularities in the hiring of faculty at the varsity he headed. However, he was re-inducted into the party later.