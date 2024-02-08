‘Rewriting History Is the Historian’s Job, Not Anyone Else’s’: Swapna Liddle

Mehrauli is an area which is very rich in old monuments. There are many historic graveyards, mosques, and dargahs of various saints. Some of them date back to very early periods, starting from the early 13th century, and coming down to even the 19th century.

The fact that these are being demolished is a cause of concern. Particularly since many of these are not only historic, but are also, by law, listed as heritage buildings. That is something that should be looked at.

Which are the buildings that have been demolished? What was their legal status? Many of these are legally protected.

Many of these buildings are living heritage sites also. These are associated with the current beliefs and practices of the people who are living around them.

Some of them are revered by people who come from outside as well. These are important cultural spaces, tied up with a lot of social and religious beliefs. That definitely has a very big impact on the lives of people.