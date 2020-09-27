‘Meeting With Fadnavis Not Political’: Raut Dismisses Speculations

“Is it a crime to meet Fadnavis, who is a former chief minister and now the Opposition leader in the state Assembly? We have ideological differences but we are not enemies," Raut added.

He reportedly said that he had interviewed NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and had announced interviews with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

In a tweet, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye also said, "Raut wanted to interview Fadnavis for (the Sena mouthpiece) Saamana and this meeting was to discuss how to go about it.”