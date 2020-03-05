Maha CM Thackeray Appoints Cabinet Panel to Study CAA, NRC & NPR

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, 5 March, appointed a cabinet sub-committee to study issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The issue of whether the CAA and NPR should be backed is seen as a potential source of friction between Thackeray's party, the Shiv Sena, and its coalition partners Congress and NCP.

The committee will advise the cabinet as to what stand should be taken on these issues, he said in the Legislative Assembly. There was a lot of "unrest" on these issues in the country, he said.