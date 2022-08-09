No Woman, One First-Time MLA: Meet the New Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet

Girish Mahajan: A BJP leader from north Maharashtra, Mahajan has won Assembly elections six consecutive times. He is known for his proximity with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sudhir Mungantiwar: A six-term BJP MLA from Vidarbha's Chandrapur district, Mungantiwar served as the finance and forest minister between 2014 and 2019.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Patil is a seven-term MLA from Ahmednagar district. He was the leader of Opposition in Assembly while in Congress during 2014-19 but won the 2019 Assembly election on BJP ticket.

Ravindra Chavan: A three-term MLA from Thane district, Chavan is a BJP leader and served as a minister of state during 2014-19. He played major role providing logistical support to the Eknath Shinde camp in their revolt against Uddhav Thackeray. He is a close confidante of the deputy Chief Minister.

Vijay Kumar Gavit: He comes from the tribal district Nandurbar. Gavit's daughter, Heena Gavit, is a BJP Lok Sabha MP. Earlier, he was with Sharad Pawar's NCP and worked as the rural development minister in the Congress-NCP government.

Atul Save: A second-term BJP MLA from Marathwada, Save is a former minister of state.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha: The BJP MLA is the party's Mumbai city unit president. Lodha, a prominent builder, has declared assets worth Rs 441 crore in the 2019 Assembly election, making him the richest MLA in the state.