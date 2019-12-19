Bhima Koregaon: ‘Drop Fake Case Against Arrested Activists’

The activists and Dalit youths who were booked under UAPA and other sections of IPC code in the Bhima Koregaon case are seeing rays of hope. Since the formation of the coalition government in Maharashtra, demand to release the arrested has gained momentum.

A group of journalists, lawyers, and authors from Mumbai have addressed letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray requesting a reconsideration of the cases slapped against the activists.