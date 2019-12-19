Bhima Koregaon: ‘Drop Fake Case Against Arrested Activists’
The activists and Dalit youths who were booked under UAPA and other sections of IPC code in the Bhima Koregaon case are seeing rays of hope. Since the formation of the coalition government in Maharashtra, demand to release the arrested has gained momentum.
A group of journalists, lawyers, and authors from Mumbai have addressed letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray requesting a reconsideration of the cases slapped against the activists.
Human rights activists have claimed that the police have fabricated theories regarding the assassination of PM Narendra Modi after taking people into custody. The Solicitor General of this case did not mention anything regarding the allegation during case hearings in the Supreme Court.
Loading...
“The entire case is false. It feels the police and judiciary are working together and we don’t see any source of relief. If you go into the details of the case you will realise that how fake the case is and how badly it has been fabricated. Despite that, no one is able to say or do anything against it. Nine of them are already in jail and there are talks about sending more to jail.”Sagar Ibrahim Gonsalves, Vernon Gonsalves’ Son
One of the accused in Bhima Koregaon case is Anand Teltumbade. Rama Teltumbade, wife of Anand, believes that the case has been fabricated in political vendetta.
What Is the Bhima Koregaon Case About?
On 31 December 2017, lakhs of Dalits gathered in Bhima Koregaon to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon turning 200 years. According to the FIR lodged at Vishrambaug Wada police station in Pune, the violence spread due to provocative speeches that were delivered by activists at Kabir Kala Manch. Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra at that time.
Pune police on 1 January 2018 then arrested ten activists and lawyers who worked with Dalits and Adivasis for their alleged role in the violence. The police accused these activists of using the event at Bhima Koregaon to build support for a Maoist conspiracy and to undermine the government. The police arrested suspected members of the banned Communist Party of India on 28 August. On 29 August, the Supreme Court directed to stop these arrests.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)