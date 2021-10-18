Free Air Travel to Ayodhya Is the Prize for MP Govt's Ramayana Quiz Competition

The statement however did not reveal when the competition would be held and how many winners would be chosen.

Minister Thakur made this announcement on Sunday evening even as she inaugurated another general knowledge competition at Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Science in Indore.

The competition held by the state's culture department was based on instances shown in ‘Ayodhya Kand’, a chapter in Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. According to the government, the Sunday's competition will select eight people, including four students from every district in the state.

During the event, the minister also inaugurated a picture exhibition on Shabari, a character from Ramayana.

In September, Mohan Yadav, the state's higher education minister, had said that Ramcharitmanas will be offered as an elective subject under Arts stream for first year students at all the state colleges and universities.