Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting in Phase 1 Starts Off in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan & 19 Other States and UTs

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is expected to commence at 7am on Friday, 19 April.
Over 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and union territories are headed to the polling booth on Friday, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
A few of the key contenders who are in the running for Phase 1 are Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, DMK leader K Kanimozhi, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, and ASP's Chandrashekhar Azad.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a massive exercise with voting to be held in seven phases across the country over the next few months until counting day which is scheduled to be held on 4 June. The legislative Assembly elections for four states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha) are also being held simultaneously.
Polling booths open for voting in Phase 1 at 7am and will close at 6pm.
Over 16.63 crore voters are expected to cast their votes at around 1.87 lakh polling stations in Phase 1.
Out of this, 35.67 lakh people will be casting their votes for the first time.
A total of 1,625 candidates are in the fray for Phase 1.
Central forces have been stationed at polling booths In order to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of voting during Phase 1.
