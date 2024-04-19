Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting in Phase 1 Starts Off in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan & 19 Other States and UTs

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is expected to commence at 7am on Friday, 19 April.

Over 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and union territories are headed to the polling booth on Friday, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.