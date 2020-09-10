Bihar Polls: 6 Factors At Play in Paswan-Nitish Standoff

Less than a year after taking over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from his father Ram Vilas Paswan, 37-year-old Chirag Paswan has proven that he is no pushover. He is presently leading the party fight for space in Bihar politics and has two main targets – Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Hindustan Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi.

This has led to a strain within the National Democratic Alliance, which is tipped to be the front-runner for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The final decision is likely to be taken by the LJP in less than a week.

There are six factors that are at play in the standoff between Paswan’s LJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).