Latest News: 20 Killed In Train, Bus Collision In Pakistan

A horrific collision between a speeding train and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people and left scores injured near the Rohri railway station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Friday night.

Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed that at least 20 people died in the incident, adding that the casualties could rise as the condition of several of the injured was critical.

"We have shifted at least 60 injured people to hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur," he said.

The accident took place at the unmanned Kandhra railway crossing, near the Rohri railway station, when the 45 Up Pakistan Express train that was coming from Rawalpindi towards Karachi collided with a passenger bus.