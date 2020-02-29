Latest News: 20 Killed In Train, Bus Collision In Pakistan

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
At Least 20 Killed In Train, Bus Collision In Pakistan: Officials
A horrific collision between a speeding train and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people and left scores injured near the Rohri railway station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Friday night.
Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed that at least 20 people died in the incident, adding that the casualties could rise as the condition of several of the injured was critical.
"We have shifted at least 60 injured people to hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur," he said.
The accident took place at the unmanned Kandhra railway crossing, near the Rohri railway station, when the 45 Up Pakistan Express train that was coming from Rawalpindi towards Karachi collided with a passenger bus.
China Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths
China on Saturday reported 47 more deaths from the new coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835.
The National Health Commission also tallied 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 79,251.
One person died in Beijing and another in Henan province, while 45 died in Hubei.
All but four of the new cases were in Hubei, and 420 were in its capital, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market that sold wild animals.
(Source: PTI)
Trump Nominates Controversial Ally as Intel Chief
US President Donald Trump announced Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as his intelligence chief Friday, sparking fresh controversy over a crucial position that has lacked a permanent office holder for months.
PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Bundelkhand Expressway
PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot, today. He'll also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over country. He'll distribute assistive aids & devices to Senior Citizens & Differently-abled at distribution camp in Prayagraj.
