Lalu's Return, Cong vs AAP, Oppn Alliance: 7 Key Developments from Patna Meet

"Hum Gandhi ke desh ko Godse ka desh nahi banne denge (we won't let Mahatma Gandhi's country turn into Nathuram Godse's)," was the common mantra with which at least 15 Opposition parties announced their grand alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Patna on Friday, 23 June.

A grand meeting led by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was attended by over 30 opposition leaders from across parties.

With several of them clearly known to have differences, the BJP left no chances to point them out and call the unity a farce.

A few key highlights and takeaways from the meeting.