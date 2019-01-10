Lal Bahadur Shastri: Making of the Second Prime Minister of India

K Kamraj, who was the Congress president at the time, was busy figuring out the mood of the party on the issue.

However, Kamraj personally was not a fan of Desai. Meanwhile, Nayar wrote an article for UNI, a news agency. The article read:

“Mr Morarji Desai, former finance minister, is the first one to throw his hat in the ring. He is believed to have told his associates that he is a candidate. Mr Desai is understood to have said that there must be an election and he, for one, will not withdraw. The minister without portfolio, Mr Lal Bahadur Shastri, is considered another candidate, though he himself is reticent.”