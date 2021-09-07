Uttar Pradesh Polls: 'Farm Unions vs BJP' Battle Has 3 Key Aspects

At a massive Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the farm unions protesting against the Union government's farm laws announced that they would campaign to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the Mahapanchayat, the BJP called it an "election meeting" and alleged that it was driven by political motives. The BJP is also likely to launch an outreach campaign with farmers to counter the impact of the farmers' protest.

Now, can the farm unions damage the BJP and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the UP elections? Or will the BJP be able to contain its impact?

There are three dimensions to the tussle between the farm unions and the BJP in the context of the UP elections.