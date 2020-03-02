K’taka Minister Sriramulu to Hold Multi-Crore Wedding for Daughter

In 2016, it was mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy who raised eyebrows for hosting the biggest and fattest spread Bengaluru had seen for his daughter's multi-crore wedding.

Four years on, it appears that Janardhana Reddy's clout will be given a run for its money by his close aide and Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu who has set aside 9 days for the multi-crore wedding of his daughter Rakshita with Hyderabad-based industrialist Ravi Kumar.

An official in Sriramulu's office played down media reports that the budget for the wedding is nowhere close to the lavish wedding hosted by Janardhana Reddy for his daughter Brahmani in 2016.