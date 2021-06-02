Kamal Haasan’s Political Rout Proves Tamil ‘Fan Culture’ Is a Myth

On the evening of 23 March earlier this year, scores of people began to assemble at Ramanathapuram, near Coimbatore railway station. Tempos used for election campaigns had already reached the junction.

It was the peak of Tamil Nadu’s election season as the state was bracing for its 16th Assembly election. The demise of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa in 2016 and DMK leader M Karunanidhi in 2018 had left a gaping vacuum in Tamil politics – and 63-year-old actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was keen on grabbing the opportunity.