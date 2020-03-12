Where’s Congress Headed? Scindia’s Exit Sparks Debate Within Party

Former Union Minister and Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia’s defection to the BJP has sparked a debate within the grand old party. While a large number of Congress leaders and supporters accused Scindia of being a “traitor”, there were a few contrary voices who said the Congress could have handled the matter differently.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was the most prominent among these, tweeting, “I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party”.