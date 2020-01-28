Sharjeel Imam: ‘Terrorist’ or a Scapegoat to Malign Shaheen Bagh?

Tou aap chronology samajhiye, first Sharjeel will be declared a terrorist, then he will be projected as the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and then Shaheen Bagh will be labelled as an anti-national conspiracy.

The truth, however, remains that Sharjeel merely called for a chakka jam, which doesn’t amount to sedition at all. And as it is, Sharjeel had dissociated with the Shaheen Bagh protest on 2 January.

Few Muslim protesters may agree with Sharjeel. Protesters call it a fight for the Constitution, Sharjeel says that they don't understand the Constitution or the CAA. In fact, he says that the Constitution itself has been used to oppress minorities.

Sharjeel calls Gandhi a fascist but many protesters hail the Mahatma as a hero. If Shashi Tharoor objects to the use of La Ilaha illallah in protests, Sharjeel doesn't quite agree with patriotic slogans being used by Muslim protesters.

If Sharjeel is guilty of something at all, it is intellectual arrogance. It is this arrogance that may have driven him to unilaterally call off the Shaheen Bagh protest on 2 January, even though clearly the residents who were protesting didn’t want to do that.

The only punishment for this intellectual arrogance is debate and more debate. As well as a reality check, like the one people of Shaheen Bagh gave him by not following his directive to call off the protest.

But this debate can take place later.

As of now, the main issue is that the government and police appear to be meting out collective punishment to the protesters. This collective punishment could be seen in the manner in which protesters were fired upon and hospitals, neighbourhoods and mosques were attacked. And it is this collective punishment that is being meted out when Sharjeel's family and the families of protesters across the country are harassed for no fault of theirs.