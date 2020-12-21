Karnataka: Rumour, Denial & An Election to Indicate Ground Reality

A rumour in circulation in Karnataka’s political circles for months gained traction on Sunday, 20 December, when Janata Dal (Secular) leader Basavaraj Horatti said there were talks between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(S).

Talking to the media, he said: “Our leader Kumaraswamy has been in talks with the BJP. There have been discussions about seat-sharing with the BJP and also whether we should be part of the government or not. Presently, what can we do when Congress is hammering us every day? So, supporting BJP has become inevitable now.”

The statements sparked rumours of a merger between the rivals, which was later denied by both parties.