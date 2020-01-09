‘If You Take to Stones, We Will Take Bombs’: BJP MP on CAA Protest

Alleging attack on a rally of 'patriots', BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if ‘betrayers’ of the nation took to stones.

Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, 8 January, he also charged the ruling TRS and AIMIM with opposing the Citizenship law with an eye on reaping ‘benefits’ in the coming municipal elections in the state.

He claimed “some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones.”