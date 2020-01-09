‘If You Take to Stones, We Will Take Bombs’: BJP MP on CAA Protest
Alleging attack on a rally of 'patriots', BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if ‘betrayers’ of the nation took to stones.
Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, 8 January, he also charged the ruling TRS and AIMIM with opposing the Citizenship law with an eye on reaping ‘benefits’ in the coming municipal elections in the state.
He claimed “some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones.”
Jails, police cases and being hit by lathis were not new to nationalists, he said.
Kumar alleged the TRS and MIM have reached a clandestine understanding to emerge successful in municipal elections in Telangana using the Muslim vote bank by opposing the CAA.
He appealed to the people to reach out to every home with the facts regarding CAA and step up their campaign till the “pseudo secularists” were taught a lesson for attempting to “spread false information”.
He expressed confidence BJP would emerge asa major force in Telangana.
