Centre Wouldn't Have Decided to Repeal Farm Laws If There Were No Polls: Pawar

Regarding the action taken by Central agencies in Maharashtra, Pawar said it was nothing new. In West Bengal, he said there were six to seven ministers from Mamata Banerjee's government who were being harrassed by the Central agencies. Pawar added that in the next few days, he would be meeting the West Bengal CM in Mumbai.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre has taken a stand to harass non-BJP ruled states and the same, he said was happening in Maharashtra as well.