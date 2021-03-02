Gujarat Civic Polls: What Explains BJP’s Sweep & Congress’ Rout?

BJP's victory in the local body polls in Gujarat in itself is not surprising. Often called Hindutva's laboratory, the BJP has ruled the state for nearly two and a half decades now. It also happens to be the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

What is surprising is the extent of BJP's dominance and the Congress' decimation in the elections.

According to the results declared until 6.30 pm, the BJP had won around 75 percent of the Municipality seats, 80 percent of Zila Panchayat seats and 70 percent of the Taluk Panchayat seats.

In comparison, the Congress won 15 percent of the Municipality seats, 17 percent of Zila Panchayat seats and 25 percent of the Taluk Panchayat seats.