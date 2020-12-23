Govt Talking To Farmers With ‘Full Sensitivity’, Says Rajnath
The Union Defence Minister also asserted that PM Modi will not let interests of farmers get hurt.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 23 December, took to social media to assert that the government is talking to agitating farmers with "full sensitivity".
“Today, on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their protest soon.”Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that PM Narendra Modi drew inspiration from the late leader and would not let interests of farmers get hurt.
"I remember and salute Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, former Prime Minister and a pioneer among the most respected farmer leaders of the country, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Saheb continued to voice the problems of farmers during his lifetime and worked for their welfare. The country will always remember his contribution,” he tweeted.
He further added that Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted an increase in the income of farmers, remunerative prices for their crops and protection of their honour.
“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from him and took several steps for the welfare of farmers. He will not let their interests get hurt.”Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
The Union Minister’s comments come in the midst of massive protests by farmers against the farm laws. Farmers have been sitting on protest for the last 28 days at several interstate borders of Delhi, to demand the new farm laws be repealed. Several rounds of talks between the Union government and farmers’ unions have remained inconclusive.
(With inputs from IANS)
