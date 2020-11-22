Azad Blames Cong’s ‘Death’ on Sycophancy; Gives Gandhis Clean Chit

Amid growing calls for restructuring the party, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, 22 November remarked that ‘sycophancy’ was to be blamed for ‘death’ and ‘downfall’ of the party and that the Gandhis helming it must hold elections to leadership positions, if the grand old party were to be revived, reported news agency ANI.

The Gandhis, however, were given a ‘’clean chit” by Azad, as he maintained that they had already agreed to most of the demands.