New J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Was Once Set to be UP CM

Sinha completed is B Tech and M Tech degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Benaras Hindu University campus (IIT-BHU). While in IIT-BHU, he was an exemplary student as well as heavily involved in student politics.

He later went on to become the president of the BHU Students' Union.

In 1989, Sinha was inducted into the National Council of the BJP.

Thereafter, in 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from the Ghazipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He got re-elected from the same constituency in 1999 and 2014.

In his 2014 term, he was also appointed as the Minister of State for the Railways under the Modi government.

After a reshuffle of the Cabinet in 2016, he was also made Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Communications Ministry.

Sinha, however, lost his seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

A 2017 report by The New Indian Express describes Sinha as "an agriculturalist at heart and a silent performer who consciously maintains a low profile". The report also calls Sinha one of the "best performing members of Parliament in the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999”.