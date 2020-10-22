Flout COVID SOPs, Face Action: Election Commission Warns Parties

The Election Commission on Wednesday, 21 October, shot off a letter to the Presidents and General Secretaries of all recognised national or state political parties, warning against flouting of COVID-19 guidelines issued earlier.

It said that non-compliance of instructions during the period of "public interface" will attract actions as per provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Instances of such public meetings have come to notice of the Commission, where large number of crowds have assembled in utter violation of social distancing and the political leaders/campaigners are addressing the gathering without wearing masks in complete disregard of the guidelines/instructions issued by the Election Commission.