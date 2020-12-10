J&K DDC Polls: 51.2 % Voter Turnout Recorded in 5th Phase

The fifth phase of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am, on Thursday, 10 December. A total of 37 constituencies – 20 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir witnessed polling till 2 pm.

As per State Election Commission of Jammu & Kashmir, the UT recorded 51.2 percent polling in the 5th phase of the election across different constituencies spread over several districts amid the dipping temperatures.

A total of 4,22,511 votes were cast.