Farmers' Unions Announce a New Political Party, Will Contest Punjab Elections
The new party will be called Samyukt Samaj Morcha and will contest from all 117 seats.
Over 20 farmers' unions – who were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and had been at the forefront of the year-long protest against the farm laws – have decided to contest the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.
The political front, which will be called Samyukt Samaj Morcha, will be led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and will contest polls from all 117 seats.
Earlier during the day, the umbrella organisation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, had clarified that they are not contesting the elections, and "no person or organisation should use the name of SKM or 32 organisations for elections."
One of the biggest unions – the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) – is not supporting the move.
The other groups that are against the move include: Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, BKU Sidhupur, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Jai Kisan Andolan, Dasuha Ganna Sangharsh Committee, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab, Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society, and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab.
Highlighting the lack of consensus between the organisations, the group had said, "The SKM, which is a platform of more than 400 different ideological organizations across the country, is formed only on the issues of farmers. There is no call for the boycott of elections and even no understanding of contesting elections."
It further said that the organisation was formed to help people get their rights from the government after the repeal of the laws.
Lakhs of farmers protested for over a year against the three farm laws, which they often referred to as 'black laws'.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will withdraw the laws as they had "failed to convince" the farmers despite "their good intentions".
