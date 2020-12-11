Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Showing ‘Signs of Improvement’

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who has been admitted in Woodlands Hospital, showed signs of improvement in all clinical aspects on Friday, 11 December. He is under 24x7 observation and is conscious and alert, the hospital informed.

The veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after suffering respiratory problems.