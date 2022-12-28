ADVERTISEMENT
Corruption Case: Ex Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Walks Out of Jail
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a case by the CBI.
i
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday, 28 December, days after securing bail in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Thronged by supporters, Deshmukh walked out of jail at 5:00 pm, a day after the Bombay High Court refused to stay its order granting him bail in a case registered by the CBI.
ADVERTISEMENT
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Anil Deshmukh
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×